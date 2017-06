The first micro-brewery in Dodge City and one of the only ones in southwest Kansas is pushing for a June opening.

As The Dodge City Globe reports, Dodge City Brewing is currently under construction near Third Avenue and Spruce Street.

Once open, the brewery will offer more than 30 recipes and currently has six featured beers including Space Cowboy, Demon Red Ale, Pete’s Brown Ale, Uncle Johnny’s Cream Ale, Samurai Cowboy and Maurice Wit.