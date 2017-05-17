2017 legislative session being called one of most productive in years

By Angie Haflich 27 minutes ago

The 2017 Colorado legislative session is being called by many as one of the state’s most productive, thanks in part to a coalition of moderates in the state Senate.

As The Denver Post reports, the celebrated 2017 Colorado legislative session owes much of its success to a moderate bloc of lawmakers in the divided General Assembly who put aside suggestions that compromise is a dirty word in politics.

Just one year after the session ended in gridlock, the two parties reached agreements to preserve the hospital provider fee program, which prevented over $500 million in cuts to hospitals; generate nearly $2 million in new money for transportation projects; and spend $26.8 billion in the budget, among other things.

Gov. John Hickenlooper called the session the most productive since he took office six years ago.

And as Colorado Public Radio http://www.cpr.org/news/story/as-legislature-closes-top-republican-and-dem-mourn-loss-of-transpo-tax-bill reports, bipartisan agreements were reached on measures that have divided lawmakers for years, including the transportation bill, which also added money for education and gave small businesses a tax break. 

Colorado Legislature

