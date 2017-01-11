High Plains Public Radio

36-turbine wind farm to be constructed near Lamar, Colorado this spring

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

A new wind farm is on Lamar, Colorado’s very near horizon. 

As The Prowers Journal , Iberdrola Renewables, LLC will begin construction on the Twin Buttes II project, which will consist of 36 wind turbines that will be located on the east side of Highway 287, east of the Colorado Green turbine complex, this spring.

Mark Stacy, director of Iberdrola Renewables, LLC, told the Prowers Journal that foundation excavations on the 11,000-acres of land the turbines will be located on will begin in May. Turbines are expected to arrive in July and the project should be complete by November.

Once complete, the site will produce 76 megawatts of power.

Stacy said the construction of the site will net 150 construction jobs and five full-time positions once it is operational.

The activity will bring an economic boost to the city and county of Lamar, as construction workers will be renting houses, apartments and hotel rooms while work on the project is underway and those same workers will spend money on fuel, food and other items during the duration of the project, the Prowers Journal reports.

The Colorado Green project is located 20 miles south of Lamar, is owned jointly by Iberdrola Renewables and Shell WindEnergy, Inc., and consists of 108 GE 1.5 megawatt turbines and the existing Twin Buttes project is located 29 miles south of Lamar, is owned entirely by Iberdrola Renewables, and consists of 50 of the same types of turbines.

The Twin Buttes II project will be a mix of 2.1 and 2.0 megawatt turbines.

