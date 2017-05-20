82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

After more than three years, 82 of the Chibok schoolgirls have been reunited with their families. On an emotional day in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja, the young women and their parents wept as they embraced.

"Today I thank God, my daughter is alive," Yahi Bulata told NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton as he hugged his now 21-year-old daughter, Comfort Bulus Bulata. He said he hoped she would now be able to continue her education. Mothers sang a song of thanks. One described it as "Christmas Day."

The Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram militants in 2014, prompting international outrage and the Bring Back Our Girls campaign. The girls who were reunited with their families Saturday were part of a recent exchange brokered by the Nigerian government with the help of the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross and other NGOs.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, 113 of the Chibok girls are still being held by the terrorist group, and according to Nigerian psychologist Fatima Akilu, they symbolize a much greater problem.

"A lot of people are not aware of the scale of the problem," Akilu told Quist-Arcton. "Resources should be scaled up to include the voiceless victims that don't really have this big megaphone that has highlighted their plight." According to Human Rights Watch, hundreds of other children are still missing in Northeast Nigeria, though the Chibok girls have gotten the most attention.

There are also lingering questions about the status of the girls who have been freed. Though the 82 girls released this week are seeing their families today, they will not go home with them. They are to remain in the care of the government.

As NPR has reported previously, 24 other girls who were released last year are still in government care as well. "The Nigerian government maintains that these are security precautions to protect the girls from the stigma, ostracism and discrimination commonly faced by those returning from Boko Haram captivity."

Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Alhassan, dismissed criticisms that the freed young women were being kept from their families. She said their parents can come visit them at any time, and that the girls are there by choice.

"It is easier for them to get over the trauma while outside Chibok," Alhassan told Quist-Arcton.

NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton contributed to this report.

