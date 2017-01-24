High Plains Public Radio

9-1-1 texting now an option in Prowers County, Colorado

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Pixabay

The hearing impaired, among others, can now text 9-1-1 in emergencies. 

As The Prowers Journal reports, the Prowers County Emergency Telephone Authority now offers that option as an integrated service to its 9-1-1 network and 9-1-1 equipment.

There are certain situations that call for a text to 9-1-1 rather than a call.

Here is when to text an emergency call: if you are hearing impaired, when a voice call could increase a threat, if you are injured and cannot speak, and if you are in a remote location and can only send a text message.

The other benefit of texting to 9-1-1 is that it can be used if a voice call fails due to high volume of phone activity.

Here is how to text in an emergency:

  • Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
  • The first text message to 9-1-1 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
  • Push the “Send” button.
  • Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
  • Text in simple words- do not use abbreviations.
  • Keep the text message brief and concise.

The Prowers Journal reports that the 9-1-1 text service isn’t available in all areas, but the five major carriers, Viaero Wireless, AT&T, Spring, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, have agreed to offer the service.

Those outside the area of service will receive a message stating that the text is not available and will be directed to instead call 9-1-1.

Tags: 
emergency medial services
emergency care

Related Content

With expanded funding, small emergency clinics could solve the rural health-care crisis

By Dec 15, 2016
Khampha Bouaphanh / Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Rural Texas residents have struggled to find adequate healthcare for a long time. In the last three years alone, fifteen rural hospitals have closed in Texas.

In fact, the American College of Emergency Physicians has given the Lone Star State an F when it comes to providing emergency care access to small town residents.