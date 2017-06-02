Abbott postpones special-session announcement

By 2 minutes ago

Gov. Greg Abbott
Credit Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has postponed his announcement about whether he will call the state Legislature back for a special session, reports The Texas Tribune. The Governor had indicated that he planned to make the announcement late this week.

But now he says he’s holding off until next week.

This legislative session was one of the most rancorous in memory, marked by protests, intraparty infighting and controversy surrounding measures like the so-called “bathroom bill” and the lightning-rod legislation known as the “sanctuary cities” bill, which has now become law.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly expressed his wish for a special session, in hopes that he can hammer home his pet project, the bathroom bill. But Speaker of the House Joe Straus has called the bathroom bill a distraction, and most lawmakers are presumably itching to leave the fraught legislative term behind and head home.

Tags: 
Texas Legislature
Greg Abbott

Related Content

New Texas laws face legal challenges ahead

By May 31, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

The regular session of the Texas Legislature has ended, but some of the high-profile bills passed into law this year will likely end up in court, reports The Texas Tribune.

Official Texas Legislative session ends with protests, and scuffles between lawmakers

By May 30, 2017
Julian Aguilar / The Texas Tribune

The dust is still settling from the last official day of the Texas legislature, which was fraught with tensions and even a scuffle on the floor of the state House of Representatives.

Texas Legislature votes to keep cuts for disabled children

By May 29, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

Among the many battles between the Texas House and Senate during the past session, one of the most acrimonious involved the Senate’s wish to slash funding for disabled children in Texas.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a staunch supporter of cutting funding for speech, physical and occupational therapy services for kids with disabilities, calling the programs wasteful. Speaker of the House Joe Straus was hoping to restore that funding this session.

Texas Legislature passes $217 billion two-year budget

By Angie Haflich May 28, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Texas lawmakers approved a $217 billion, two-year budget Saturday.

As The Texas Tribune reports, both chambers of the Texas Legislature voted to approve the budget, which will boost funding for the state’s beleaguered child welfare agency and avoid serious reforms to the state’s much-criticized school finance system.

The budget is shored up by $1 billion from the state’s savings account and $2 billion from a pot of funding intended for highway projects.

"Bathroom bill" continues to bedevil Texas politics

By May 27, 2017
Cassandra Pollock/Alexa Ura / Texas Tribune

Texas lawmakers finally approved a budget this weekend, but the news was overshadowed by the rancorous issue of rights for trans Texans. This session, the so-called “bathroom bill” that targets transgender citizens has dominated the headlines. As of Saturday the Legislature remains locked in a stalemate over the matter, reports The Texas Tribune.

Some unanswered questions about Texas’s new "sanctuary cities" law

By May 31, 2017
ICE/Creative Commons

Texas’s controversial new “sanctuary cities” law has raised some thorny legal questions, notes The Houston Chronicle.

First, does Texas now have the legal authority to force a town or county to deport a resident?

What does the balance of power look like for High Plains governorships and national officeholders?

By May 23, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Yesterday HPPR looked at the balance of power among Republicans and Democrats in state legislatures across the High Plains. Today we thought we’d have a look at the tally when it comes to governorships and national officeholders in our listening region.

ACLU issues travel warning after Texas passes “sanctuary city” law

By May 10, 2017
ACLU / Twitter

In the wake of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of legislation making so-called “sanctuary cities” illegal, the American Civil Liberties Union this week issued a strongly worded “travel advisory” for those thinking of visiting the Lone Star State.

As The Hill reports, the advisory warns that potential travelers to Texas may encounter “illegal arrests,” “racial profiling,” and “demands to see your papers.”

Texas Governor cuts funding to "sanctuary" county

By Feb 3, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Martin do Nascimento / Texas Tribune

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has cut off funding to Travis County, home to the state’s capital, after the county sheriff refused to back down from offering sanctuary to immigrants.