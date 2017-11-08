After Maine’s Referendum, Will High Plains Residents Get To Vote On Medicaid Expansion?

By 23 minutes ago

Darkened states have expanded Medicaid
Credit Kurykh / Wikimedia Commons

On Tuesday night, the citizens of the state of Maine voted by a wide margin to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. This vote could have repercussions in states like Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas that have refused to expand Medicaid.

As NBC News notes, Democrats “are hopeful their victories are a harbinger of further gains . . . with more ballot initiatives [and] legislative efforts to come.” Maine has tried in the past to expand Medicaid through legislative means, but the state’s Republican Governor Paul LePage vetoed five separate attempts to do so.

Once the matter was put before voters, the yes votes beat out the no votes by an 18-point margin.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, and Kansas Governor Sam Brownback have repeatedly rejected Medicaid expansion for their states. Is it possible that Maine has started a trend of letting voters decide for themselves?

Tags: 
Maine
Medicaid expansion

Related Content

Kansas Medicaid Officials Unveil KanCare Renewal Plan To Mixed Reviews

By Oct 31, 2017

State Medicaid officials on Friday formally started the process of renewing KanCare, the privatized Medicaid program launched by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in 2013.

The two state agencies that oversee the private contractors that manage the program released a draft of the plan they intend to submit for federal approval after a public comment period that runs through November.

Federal Officials Approve One-Year Extension Of KanCare Program

By Oct 17, 2017

The federal agency that oversees Medicaid has agreed to a one-year extension of Kansas’ $3.2 billion KanCare program, which provides managed care services to the state’s Medicaid population.

Kansas Uninsured Rate Inches Down While Those In Medicaid Expansion States Plummet

By Sep 13, 2017

The uninsured rates in Kansas and Missouri continue to drop, but not as fast as those in states that have expanded their Medicaid programs.

New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show the uninsured rate in Kansas dropped to 8.7 percent in 2016 from 9.1 percent the year before. That is not a statistically significant change.

Approximately 249,000 Kansans lacked health coverage in 2016, down from about 261,000 the previous year.

The uninsured rate in Missouri declined to 8.9 percent from 9.8 percent the previous year.

Rural Health Care Group In Leawood Says Senate Plan Will Hit Rural Hospitals Hard

By Jul 5, 2017

The health care plan unveiled last month by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate met with fierce opposition from hospital, doctor and patient advocacy groups. Among them was the National Rural Health Association, which is based in Leawood, Kansas, and represents doctors, nurses and hospitals in rural areas nationwide. 