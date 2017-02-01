After mysterious fire, Texas mosque raises $1M for rebuiding effort

A Texas Mosque that was burned down last week raised almost a million dollars for its rebuilding, in an astounding show of support from well-wishers.

The New York Times reports that the Victoria Islamic Center raised over $900,000 on Saturday and Sunday, through an online fund-raising campaign and cash and checks from the local community.

The mosque in Victoria, Texas, is home to almost 70,000 worshipers. The charitable contributions will help to rebuild the 4,000-square-foot prayer and community center. In addition to the donations, Victoria carpenters have offered their services, and locals have offered to knit prayers rugs.

The mosque was totally gutted by a mysterious fire early Saturday morning. An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is underway. The fire occured just a day after President Trump issued a ban on all travelers entering the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries.