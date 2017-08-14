After Oklahoma Supreme Court Disallows Cigarette Fee, Lawmakers Scramble To Find Replacement Funds

Oklahoma’s efforts to plug its massive budget gap were dealt a serious blow this week by the state Supreme Court.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, earlier this year the state Legislature passed a $1.50 per-pack cigarette fee that was supposed to bolster the state’s finances.

But last week, the state Supreme Court ruled that the fee was unconstitutional.

Lawmakers had expected the fee to raise $225 million dollars, which would have gone a long way toward easing the state’s budget shortfall of nearly $900 million. The ruling means Gov. Mary Fallin may need to call a special session to find a way to replace those funds in the state budget.

If Fallin chooses to forego the special session, the situation will be treated as a revenue failure, triggering statewide budget cuts to initiatives like mental health programs, substance abuse services, and the Department of Human Services.