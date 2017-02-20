Ag groups concerned that Trump's moves on trades could impact agriculture industry

By Angie Haflich 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Several agriculture groups are sending letters to President Donald Trump in support of opening up trade, but with the new president’s recent exit from the Trans Pacific Partnership along with his threats to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, some farmers and ranchers are starting to worry their entire industry will experience collateral damage as a result.

As Politico reports, American agriculture sent $129 million dollars’ worth of goods abroad in fiscal 2016 – over 20 percent of all U.S. grown food, so when Trump and free trade critics fret about the U.S.’s $500 billion dollar trade deficit, it’s often lost that American farmers run a large and growing surplus.

Invoking Trumps promise to rebuild the manufacturing sector, of which the U.S. food and ag industry represents a sizable portion, a coalition of more than 130 U.S. ag groups have sent letters to Trump expressing interest in modernizing NAFTA and encouraging the administration to reduce tariffs and trade barriers in the Asia Pacific region.

Tags: 
Trans Pacific Partnership
NAFTA
Donald Trump

Related Content

Editorial: Ranchers "the first casualties" of Trump trade policy

By Feb 19, 2017
Floflo88 / Wikimedia Commons

An editorial in The Dallas Morning News is calling cattle ranchers “the first casualties of Trump's trade wars.”

Texas State University Journalism Professor Richard Parker noted several ways that Trump’s trade policy may hurt beef markets.

Immigrant communities diversify the face of a rural Colorado city

By Harvest Public Media Feb 14, 2017
Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

This story is part of the special series United And Divided, which explores the links and rifts between rural and urban America.

The bell signals the start of second period. A trio of young women take seats in English class, their attention quickly drifting outside the walls of the high school in Fort Morgan, Colorado, eager to talk about what they’re working toward.

“I want to become an FBI [agent],” says freshman Mariam Mohammed. “It’s my dream.”

House Ag Chairman thinks Trump's move to withdraw from TPP could lead to better things for farmers

By Angie Haflich Feb 8, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Even though many farmers are stewing over President Donald Trump’s moves to formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, House Agricultural Chairman Mike Conaway thinks Trump could get the agriculture industry a better deal.