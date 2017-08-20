Amarillo Animal Shelter’s New Proposal Could Result In Increased Euthanasia

By 9 hours ago

Credit pexels.com

Amarillo’s animal welfare office may soon change the period they’ll hold stray animals from three days to two days, reports the Amarillo Globe-News.

The new ordinance would mean that more animals may be euthanized. That’s because rescuers would have one less day to claim stray animals before they’re put down.

Jill Humphrey, a local foster parent for at-risk animals, told the Globe-News that rescuers sometimes need a little extra time to find someone to adopt an animal—especially when potential foster parents come from out of state. Humphrey called the proposed new ordinance “an insult” to rescue groups.

Humphrey would like to see Amarillo move toward a “no-kill” system, but animal-welfare director Richard Havens said such a move would require more help from the community, with more people spaying and neutering, and more adoptions.

Tags: 
animal welfare
Amarillo Texas
Potter County Texas
Randall County Texas

Related Content

Amarillo Zoo To Celebrate World Lion Day This Saturday

By Aug 9, 2017
Pixabay

This Saturday, High Plains animal lovers will have an opportunity to celebrate some of the most majestic creatures on earth.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, Saturday is World Lion Day, and the Amarillo Zoo will be showing off its beautiful pride of lions.

The zoo will host a variety of special activities, along with crafts for kids and education exhibits. The lion party takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

What to do when High Plains animals attack

By Feb 15, 2017
Ullstein Bild / Chron.com

Spring is approaching, and that means dangerous High Plains animals will be out on the prowl. The Houston Chronicle has published a helpful guide to know what to do in case of trouble.

If you encounter a wild boar, remain calm and move away slowly. If the boar attacks, climb at least six feet off the ground. If you can’t climb, try to stay on your feet.

After Years of Being Hunted, Celebrated Alaskan Wolf Pack May Be Gone Forever

By Aug 12, 2016
caninest / Flickr Creative Commons

One of the world’s most famous wolf packs may be gone thanks to years of excessive hunting, reports The Guardian.

Alaska’s wolves were celebrated in novels by Jack London, and the East Fork pack has been studied for longer than any other collection of wolves on earth.

Independence Day Pet-Safety Tips

By Jul 3, 2016
KFDA

On this summer holiday, it’s important to remember Americans of a furrier ilk. Every Independence Day animals are at risk of injury, notes KFDA.

Pets can become spooked by fireworks and run away, or be injured by the explosives themselves. Christy Fischer, Assistant Director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, says the Fourth of July is the busiest day for most any shelter across the country.

Here are some steps you can take to protect your animals this holiday:

Colorado Officials Push Back on Federal Wolf Policy

By Jan 19, 2016
Caninest / Flickr Creative Commons

Colorado officials are resisting a new wolf policy, reports ABC News. The federal government is expanding plans to restore endangered Mexican gray wolves to the Southwest. The attempt to import the predators has now spread to Colorado. About 110 Mexican gray wolves already roam portions of Arizona and New Mexico.