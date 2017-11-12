Amarillo Approves $100m Bond For School Improvements

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Who What Where Nguyen Why / Wikimedia Commons

Amarillo voters last week approved a massive $100 million bond proposal benefitting the Amarillo Independent School District. In response, AISD officials announced an aggressive construction schedule to spend the money on a wide variety of school repairs and renovations.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, board Vice President F. Scott Flow called the referendum “a vote for supporting our children and improving the delivery of education in Amarillo.” Much of the money will go toward improving bathrooms, locker rooms, auditoriums and infrastructure in Amarillo’s 55 schools.

The measure passed with 55 percent of the vote.

The Amarillo election saw a turnout of nine percent of the electorate, which was higher than the statewide voter turnout percentage.  

Tags: 
AISD
Amarillo Texas
Potter County Texas
Randall County Texas
public schools

Related Content

Amarillo teachers to receive $1,800 raises next year

By Jun 1, 2017
amarillo.com

The Amarillo Independent School District voted this week to give all Amarillo public school teachers a $1,500 raise, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees voted for the raises unanimously, 6-0. The plan gives raises to all AISD employees, not just teachers, and it comes with a price tag of over $5 million.

Texas Panhandle’s Indian Community Celebrates Diwali, The Hindu Festival Of Light

By Nov 5, 2017
Jonathan Baker

The Indian community of the Texas Panhandle met this weekend for an evening of dancing, singing, and community. The event, held in the auditorium at Amarillo’s Caprock High School, was a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, which is held every autumn. Children of all ages danced in traditional garb, and adults sang and danced alongside them.

Amid Health Concerns, Former Pantex Workers Gather For National Day Of Remembrance

By Oct 30, 2017
Jonathan Baker

In a VFW hall near downtown Amarillo, a group of former energy workers met to drink coffee and reminisce about their days working at the Pantex Plant, the nation’s primary facility for the assembly and disassembly of nuclear warheads, located northwest of Amarillo. Monday, Oct. 30, was designated the 9th Annual National Day of Remembrance for nuclear weapons workers by the U.S. Senate.

Amarillo Humane Society To Propose Big Changes To City Council

By Oct 23, 2017
CC0 Creative Commons

Amarillo and the surrounding areas continue to be overrun with large numbers of feral cats and stray dogs. In fact, the ratio of humans to animals in Amarillo is larger than in bigger cities like Austin and Waco.

But now, as The Amarillo Globe-News reports, the Amarillo Humane Society has a plan to do something about the problem, and it could mean big changes in the way the local Humane Society operates.

Voters Guides Available For Upcoming Elections In Amarillo And Canyon

By Oct 16, 2017
Jay Phagan / Wikimedia Commons

Elections in Amarillo are less than a month away, and the League of Women voters has distributed helpful and nonpartisan information guides throughout the city to help voters understand their choices. On Nov. 7, residents of Potter and Randall County will go to the polls.

The Voters Guides will help voters gain information on seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution and the $100 million Amarillo Independent School District bond proposal. The guides will be available at some 80 locations in Amarillo and Canyon.