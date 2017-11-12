Amarillo Approves $100m Bond For School Improvements

Amarillo voters last week approved a massive $100 million bond proposal benefitting the Amarillo Independent School District. In response, AISD officials announced an aggressive construction schedule to spend the money on a wide variety of school repairs and renovations.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, board Vice President F. Scott Flow called the referendum “a vote for supporting our children and improving the delivery of education in Amarillo.” Much of the money will go toward improving bathrooms, locker rooms, auditoriums and infrastructure in Amarillo’s 55 schools.

The measure passed with 55 percent of the vote.

The Amarillo election saw a turnout of nine percent of the electorate, which was higher than the statewide voter turnout percentage.