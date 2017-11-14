Amarillo Congressman Four Price Announces Re-election Bid

Texas Panhandle Congressman Four Price announced this week that he will seek re-election next year, the Amarillo Globe-News reports.

Price has proven a popular candidate in the 87th district that includes Potter, Sherman, Moore, Carson and Hutchinson counties. He ran unopposed last year, and in his 2014 re-election bid he took 85% of the vote. R

umors have swirled that Price may be a possible candidate for Joe Straus’s vacated Speaker of the House seat. Some of the former Amarillo attorney’s colleagues in the House of Representatives have encouraged him to make a play for the House’s most powerful position. Price himself hasn’t done much to squelch those rumors, insisting he’s weighing he’s options.

The general election for Price’s House seat will be held in less than a year, on Nov. 6, 2018.