Amarillo’s housing market is booming

By 2 hours ago

Credit Jonathan Baker

Housing demand in Amarillo is outpacing supply, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

Jinger White, the chairman of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, says the city has a lower inventory of available homes than he’s seen in his 15 years of selling homes in the Yellow City.

“If you’re selling,” he said, “it’s a good thing. If you’re buying, it’s a bad thing.”

A home in Amarillo will stay on the marker for almost two fewer weeks than at this same time last year.

Agents attribute the boom to a growth in first-time buyers, as well as people moving into town from the country and elderly and ill citizens moving into town to avail themselves of medical facilities.   

Tags: 
real estate
housing

Related Content

Amid Oil Collapse, Some Investors Spy a Real Estate Opportunity

By Jan 22, 2016
Laura Buckman / New York Times

Texas is a place where wealth is often measured in acres instead of dollars. And for the past several decades, land prices have followed the price of oil. But oil prices have now collapsed from more than $100 a barrel 18 months ago, to a mere $29 a barrel. And The New York Times reports that some investors are seeing the oil bust as a real estate opportunity.

Area Homes Sell at Brisk Pace

By Carol Hillendahl Apr 27, 2015
Amarillo Globe News

Texas Panhandle towns experience their best first quarter in real-estate since before the recession in 2008.

Separate analyses of the Amarillo Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service data shows that single-family home sales are up 12.5 percent to 14.7 percent, when compared with results from the first quarter of 2014.

Indoor land boom for marijuana farming

By Nov 15, 2014
Luke Runyon / KUNC and Harvest Public Media

The showing starts inside an empty office building, the kind you’d see in any humdrum workplace sitcom, stripped of its cubicles and ceiling tiles, leaving just a bare, dusty shell.

Jason Thomas with Avalon Realty Advisors, a commercial real estate firm that deals with the marijuana industry’s entrepreneurs, shows off the building’s features: a fully operational HVAC system, fire sprinklers, heavy duty warehouse doors, equipped with locks.

It’s a blank slate for a marijuana grower, ready to be outfitted with thousands of lights and complex water delivery systems.

America's Widening Housing Divide

By May 11, 2016
Washington Post

The US has, for the most part, recovered from the housing crisis that sent the economy reeling in 2008. However, as The Washington Post notes, the recovery has been deeply uneven. And the winners and losers tend to come down along race, income and geography lines. In many cities the housing market’s changes have deepened disparities between the rich and everyone else.

In Colorado, Rents Are at an All-Time High

By Jonathan Baker Sep 7, 2015
Dipankan001 / Wikimedia Commons

Colorado rents are at an all-time high, reports Denver station KUSA. The average rent for an apartment in Colorado is nearly $1,200. That's up about 7 percent from last year. To deal with increased demand, housing units are being constructed throughout the state. Even so, Colorado’s vacancy rate sits at a steady 4.4 percent. As soon as one renter leaves, another renter fills their place. And when that happens, the landlord often raises the rent.

Independent developer has solution for western Kansas housing shortage

By Cindee Talley Jun 9, 2014
wikipedia.org

In Western Kansas, it’s not jobs that are in short order, it’s housing.  An investor is taking measures to remedy the housing shortage in Liberal without any form of government subsidies according to a recent article from the High Plains Daily Leader.