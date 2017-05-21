Amarillo’s housing market is booming

Housing demand in Amarillo is outpacing supply, reports The Amarillo Globe-News.

Jinger White, the chairman of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, says the city has a lower inventory of available homes than he’s seen in his 15 years of selling homes in the Yellow City.

“If you’re selling,” he said, “it’s a good thing. If you’re buying, it’s a bad thing.”

A home in Amarillo will stay on the marker for almost two fewer weeks than at this same time last year.

Agents attribute the boom to a growth in first-time buyers, as well as people moving into town from the country and elderly and ill citizens moving into town to avail themselves of medical facilities.