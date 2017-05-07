Amid controversy, Texas Legislature passes bill banning "Sanctuary Cities"

By 2 minutes ago

Protesters block the doors to the State Insurance Building, on the Capitol grounds in Austin, in protest of Senate Bill 4, known as the "sanctuary cities" bill, last week.
Credit Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

A bill that would make it illegal for cities to refuse orders to arrest undocumented immigrants cleared its final hurdle in the Texas Legislature last week.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the controversial measure banning so-called “sanctuary cities” now heads to the desk of Governor Greg Abbot, to become law. Abbott is expected to sign it.

The bill was met with fierce opposition from immigrant advocates, including protesters who held a sit-in at the state capitol, blocking entrances and chanting. State troopers arrested 22 of the protesters. The legislation requires sheriffs and police officers to obey federal orders to detain noncitizens, who are subject to deportation.

Critics of the measure insist that city police are not Federal employees, and should not act as emissaries of the Federal Government.

The bill also allows police to detain and question a person about their immigration status, without arresting them.

Tags: 
sanctuary cities
undocumented immigrants
Texas Legislature

Related Content

Texas House passes bill banning "sanctuary cities"

By May 1, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / Texas Tribune

While most Texans were asleep in their beds last Thursday, the Texas House of Representatives tentatively approved a Senate bill that would make so-called “sanctuary” cities illegal in the Lone Star State.

As The Texas Tribune reports, the 93-54 vote fell along party lines. The approval came at three a.m., after 16 hours of contentious and sometimes even tearful debate.

Some Oklahoma churches see drop in attendance as fearful immigrants stay home

By Mar 21, 2017
The Oklahoman

Undocumented immigrants in Oklahoma have evidently become so frightened that many have stopped attending church, citing dread of being deported should they appear in public.

Members of the clergy recently told The Oklahoman that they’ve seen a drop in attendance since news of deportations have spread across the country.

Texas Governor cuts funding to "sanctuary" county

By Feb 3, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Martin do Nascimento / Texas Tribune

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has cut off funding to Travis County, home to the state’s capital, after the county sheriff refused to back down from offering sanctuary to immigrants.

Immigrant advocates gearing up to help protect undocumented immigrants under Trump administration

By Angie Haflich Jan 18, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Immigrant advocates are formulating a plan to deal with if and when Donald Trump’s administration executes his deportation strategy.

According to The Guardian, one such resistance movement in Austin, Texas, centers on a reverend ready to create a physical barrier between undocumented immigrants and immigration enforcement agencies.

Texas CPS drawing criticism for halting issuance of special visas for child crime victims

By Angie Haflich Dec 13, 2016

Texas Child Protective Services is drawing criticism for discontinuing its issuance of special visas for undocumented immigrant child victims of crime.

Texas Senate approves new version of "Sandra Bland Act"

By May 3, 2017
Texas Tribune

This week the Texas Senate gave the nod to new legislation known as the Sandra Bland Act, named for the black woman who was found hanged in a cell while in police custody two years ago.

Proposal to limit tests in Texas schools draws mixed reviews

By Apr 26, 2017
Bob Daemmerich / Texas Tribune

This week the Texas House Public Education Committee heard testimony on a bill that would decrease the number of standardized tests faced by students in the Lone Star State.

At first blush, the idea seems like it might carry broad support among Texas educators. But, as The Texas Tribune reports, teacher opinions on the idea actually constitute a mixed bag.

Bill to overhaul Texas public schools funding system passes House

By Angie Haflich Apr 24, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

The Texas House Thursday approved a bill designed to inject over a billion dollars into public schools and simplify complicated funding formulas.

As The Texas Tribune reports, State Rep. Dan Huberty succeeded at a difficult task Wednesday: getting the Texas House of Representatives to vote for legislation overhauling the funding system for public education, without a court mandate.