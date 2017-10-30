Amid Health Concerns, Former Pantex Workers Gather For National Day Of Remembrance

Credit Jonathan Baker

In a VFW hall near downtown Amarillo, a group of former energy workers met to drink coffee and reminisce about their days working at the Pantex Plant, the nation’s primary facility for the assembly and disassembly of nuclear warheads, located northwest of Amarillo. Monday, Oct. 30, was designated the 9th Annual National Day of Remembrance for nuclear weapons workers by the U.S. Senate.

The Amarillo event was convened by the local chapter of the Cold War Patriots, an organization dedicated to connecting former nuclear weapons workers with the health care they have earned. Despite their reputation for secrecy, these workers were a garrulous bunch, quick with a joke and ready to discuss any topic ranging from politics to baseball.

Their cheerfulness belied the fact that many of these workers are now suffering from complex forms of cancer, contracted while working with uranium, plutonium and other hazardous materials. Coldwar Patriots spokesman Chip Chapman stressed that there is cash available to battle these diseases, as long as a link can be established between the disease and the work.   

Pantex
Amarillo Texas
Potter County Texas
Randall County Texas
nuclear weapons

Pantex Plant Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement with Union

By Mar 9, 2016
amarillo.com

The contractor that oversees management of Pantex has reached an agreement with a union that represents workers there, reports Amarillo.com. Pantex, located outside of Amarillo, is the nation’s only nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility. Consolidated Nuclear Security, the contractor that oversees management of Pantex, agreed to terms last month with the West Texas Building Trades and Construction Council.

Rise in Plutonium Production Could Lead to Increased Work at Pantex Plant

By Jan 28, 2016
amarillo.com

The Department of Energy recently approved plans to ramp up production of plutonium “pits” at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Pits are the cores that trigger nuclear weapons. The increase could lead to more warhead refurbishment work at the Pantex Plant northeast of Amarillo, reports Amarillo.com.

Pantex Nuclear Plant Compensating More Workers for Exposure Claims

By Jonathan Baker Dec 23, 2015
NNSA / Flickr Creative Commons

Over the past few years there has been an increase in the number of workers at the Pantex nuclear weapons plant outside Amarillo who’ve been compensated and treated for exposure to plant hazards. Pantex workers have been exposed to a number of harmful substances, according to Insurance Journal. These substances include chemicals in the maintenance warehouse, toxins on a production line and beryllium, a cancer-causing metal used in the production of nuclear warheads.

At Pantex Plant, Wildlife Research Thrives

By Jonathan Baker Dec 4, 2015
Texas Department of State Heath Services

The Pantex nuclear warhead storage and disassembly facility outside Amarillo covers 28 square miles. In recent years, many students from West Texas A&M University and Texas Tech have conducted wildlife research on this highly unusual property, reports The Wildlife Professional and the National Nuclear Security Administration blog.

Pantex weapons program issues to be resolved

By Cindee Talley Jun 8, 2015

Pantex will soon have safety issues resolved says a top official from the National Nuclear Security Administration. The two program-related issues were revealed during a Code Blue review by the NNSA. A code blue review is similar to a safety review. The two issues are not related. One problem was about ensuring proper documentation required was complete. The other was related to weapons shipping container safety. Frank Klotz is a NNSA Administrator. He says these aren’t a safely issue for the public or for Pantex employees. He says the concerns are because they are ultra-cautious about everything they do, and becaue of the type of work they do.

