Ancient Indians daring in hunting and killing bison in Stanton County, Kansas

By Angie Haflich 17 minutes ago

Credit MICHAEL GABLER / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A window in time has been discovered in Stanton County, Kansas, one that dates back some 10,000 years and involves bison and Paleoindians, Native Americans' ancient ancestors.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, in 2002, an archaeology team from the University of Kansas dug out a portion of Bear Creek in Stanton County that revealed bison skeleton, all bunched up shoulder to shoulder, stretching nearly half the length of a football field.

What was found provided a window in time that points to human daring.

It is believed the Paleoindians, who 103 years ago predated bows and arrows, killed the bison – in a group of 10 to 30 people that included grandmas and kids - from not much more than arm’s length away, likely with spears.

A geoarchaelogist and anthropologist from the KU group believe the Paleondians would follow bison and creep up on them when they stopped at watering holes.

It was a dangerous prospect, as bison can quickly become aggressive, but the ancients are believed to have used the element of surprise to ambush the herd. 

