In April, unemployment rates held steady in Texas and Oklahoma

Unemployment numbers for April have been released, and Texas added over 30,000 new jobs on the month, reports the San Antonio Express-News.

That means the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month held steady at five percent. Meanwhile in Oklahoma, the rate remained unchanged at 4.3 percent, despite the Sooner State shedding 2,500 jobs last month.

As The Tuksa World notes, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is one tenth of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.4 percent, while Texas’s numbers are six-tenths of a percentage point above the national average.

But Texas did see added jobs in both the education and manufacturing sectors in April, which helped offset losses in other areas, including construction and the information sector.