Banda Accepts Plea Deal, Plans Move to Washington

Shona Banda of Garden City, Kansas, a well-known advocate of medicinal marijuana, has accepted a plea deal.

As KSN reports, Banda accepted a plea deal from Finney County on the child endangerment and marijuana-related charges against her in exchange for probation.

As reported previously by The Garden City Telegram, Banda was charged in 2015 with endangering a child, distribution or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Department of Children and Families and the Garden City Police Department after Banda’s then 11-year-old son allegedly told school officials that his mother was an avid user of marijuana, which resulted in his removal from Banda’s custody at that time.

Banda has touted the medicinal benefits of cannabis in treating her Chrohns disease. She told KSN earlier this week that she is moving to Washington, where both medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal.