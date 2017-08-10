Banda Accepts Plea Deal, Plans Move to Washington

By Angie Haflich 5 hours ago

Credit WICHITA EAGLE

Shona Banda of Garden City, Kansas, a well-known advocate of medicinal marijuana, has accepted a plea deal.

As KSN reports, Banda accepted a plea deal from Finney County on the child endangerment and marijuana-related charges against her in exchange for probation.

As reported previously by The Garden City Telegram, Banda was charged in 2015 with endangering a child, distribution or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Department of Children and Families and the Garden City Police Department after Banda’s then 11-year-old son allegedly told school officials that his mother was an avid user of marijuana, which resulted in his removal from Banda’s custody at that time.

Banda has touted the medicinal benefits of cannabis in treating her Chrohns disease. She told KSN earlier this week that she is moving to Washington, where both medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal. 

Tags: 
Shona Banda
medical marijuana

Related Content

Garden City marijuana advocate trial postponed until August

By Angie Haflich Jun 25, 2017
FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The trial of Shona Banda, a well-known advocate of medicinal marijuana, has been postponed.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, the trial was postponed from its original starting date of June 26 to Aug. 14 after Chief District Judge Wendel Wurst granted a request for continuance by Banda’s defense team.

Medicinal marijuana advocate pleads not guilty to drug and child endangerment charges

By Angie Haflich Apr 11, 2017
FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Shona Banda, a well-known advocate of medicinal marijuana, pleaded not guilty to drug and child endangerment charges Friday during an arraignment and pretrial conference at the Finney County Courthouse, where two doctors well-known in the field of cannabis also testified.

Garden City marijuana advocate ruled competent to stand trial

By Angie Haflich Jan 19, 2017
Finney County Sheriff's Office

The Garden City woman charged with endangering a child and drug-related crimes  was ruled mentally competent to stand trial Tuesday.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, Chief District Judge Wendel Wurst ruled that Shona Banda, well known as a proponent of cannabis oil use for treatment for her Crohn’s disease, was competent to stand trial, scheduled from June 26 to 29.

Garden City mother surrenders, posts bond in medical marijuana case

By Cindee Talley Jun 17, 2015

Kansas resident, Shona Banda, faces five counts, four of them marijuana related. Banda was booked into jail, and later released after posting $50,000 bond. If convicted on all counts, she could be looking at 30 years behind bars. Sarah Swain, of Lawrence, is her attorney. She says cannabis oil cured Banda of her Crohn’s Disease, and if she goes to prison and can’t get that treatment, she will likely die. According to Swain, Banda has been without the oil since her home was raided, and has lost a dramatic amount of weight, as a result. She’s also had to undergo oral surgery, due to infections that Swain says had been kept at bay by cannabis oil. Swain’s goal is to take Banda’s case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary, to stop marijuana from being classified as a Schedule 1 drug, defined as having no medicinal value.

Child custody case in Garden City stirs medical marijuana debate

By Andy Marso Apr 21, 2015
khi.org

The case of a medical marijuana activist in Garden City who lost custody of her son after the boy spoke up at a school anti-drug event has stirred legalization advocates. 

This Texan’s Daughter Needed Medical Marijuana, So He Moved to Colorado

By Alex Samuels Jul 13, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera / The Texas Tribune

Emmanuel Garza moved from Texas to Colorado so his baby daughter could get the medical marijuana treatment she needed. Legislation to legalize the same treatment in Texas failed to pass during the regular legislative session.

By Alex Samuels, The Texas Tribune

Madelynn Garza had her first seizure at three months old.

Marijuana brings in the green but not in the environmental sense

By Angie Haflich Jun 27, 2017
FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Even though it brings in lots of green in terms of dollars to states that have legalized it, marijuana production is not green in the environmental sense.

More than $1 billion per year in taxable sales has been generated in Colorado since the state approved the legalization of cannabis in 2012, but as The Guardian reports, producing even a few pounds of weed is equivalent in the environmental sense to driving across America seven times.

Prowers County, Colorado economic officials discuss tax-related benefits of legalizing sale of pot

By Angie Haflich Jun 14, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

Marijuana operations are currently prohibited in Prowers County, Colorado, but members of a local economic board recently discussed the dramatic tax growth other Colorado communities have seen from the sale of marijuana in their towns.

Proposed hemp bill gaining support in western Kansas

By Angie Haflich Apr 25, 2017
Creative Commons

A bill that would allow Kansas farmers to grow hemp and Kansas State University researchers to explore its varieties and identify its industrial uses is gaining support in western Kansas.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, Representatives Russ Jennings of Lakin and John Wheeler of Garden City  both voted for House Bill 2182, as amended. 