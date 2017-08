Stop by the Amarillo Public Library in Downtown Amarillo (4th & Buchanan) for CREATE! 2017 -- a kids art and music festival, celebrating creativity with the Panhandle's coolest community partners.

HPPR is on site, so come RECORD YOUR VOICE to be on the air OR take a FOLK-ROCK FOTO so you can be HIGH PLAINS FAMOUS! Plus, join our mailing list & get a FREE CD!