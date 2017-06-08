The big winners in the Texas Legislature this year? A group of hardline conservatives

The Texas Freedom Caucus in a hastily called press conference telling the press their intent to kill bills on the Local and Consent calendar in retaliation for what they say is unfair treatment during the House session on May 11, 2017.
Credit Bob Daemmerich / KUT

Despite the gridlock and acrimony of the 2017 Texas legislative session, there was one group who came out as undeniable winners: the 12 member far-right contingent of the Texas House of Representatives known as the Freedom Caucus.

As KUT reports, the group was inspired by the faction in the U.S. House of Representatives, also known as the Freedom Caucus. And just like their national counterparts, the Texas version has managed to shift the debate in the Texas statehouse heavily to the right. The group has one simple goal: to kill any piece of legislation that would raise taxes or expand government in any way.

There’s no question the caucus has been successful, but their hardball tactics have angered many in the capital. One member even made the national news last week, when he called federal customs enforcement on a group of young protesters in the capitol building.

Freedom Caucus
Texas Legislature

