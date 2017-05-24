Bill banning texting while driving statewide in Texas clears Senate hurdle

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

A bill that would place a statewide ban on texting while driving in Texas has cleared the Texas Senate, KUT reports.

The measure outlasted a last-ditch effort by the Senate to substantially weaken the bill. It now moves forward in its original form, back to the House, where it’s expected to be approved again as no changes have been made. Then, the bill will head to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, where it will become law barring a veto by Abbott.

Larry Taylor, the State Senator who mounted the challenge in the upper chamber said he believed the bill doesn’t require enough evidence to issue a ticket for texting. He offered the examples of looking at navigational apps or searching a playlist as legal activities that might be mistaken for texting. But supporters of the bill said the changes Taylor suggested would make the bill unenforceable.

Tags: 
texting while driving
highway safety

Related Content

Texting while driving may soon be illegal statewide in Texas

By May 16, 2017
KXAN

Sending messages and surfing the web while driving may soon be illegal across the entire state of Texas, reports KXAN.

Advocates for a ban on texting while driving say they’ve brought enough lawmakers on board in the state legislature, and now they want Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to bring the matter to the Senate floor for a vote.

Colorado bill that would increase penalty for texting while driving gains traction

By Angie Haflich Jan 30, 2017
polhudson.lohudblogs.com

A bill that would increase the penalty for texting while driving is gaining traction in Colorado after friends of a couple killed in an accident caused by texting and driving testified at the state capitol.

As The Denver Post reports, friends of Brian and Jacque Lehner, who were killed when a woman who was driving drunk and texting on her phone struck the couple’s motorcycle, told lawmakers Wednesday that it’s time to stiffen the penalties for doing so.

Texas Senate passes bill that could make vehicle inspections a thing of the past

By May 7, 2017
Yi-Chin Li / Houston Chronicle

Texans may soon no longer be required to get their vehicles inspected, reports The Houston Chronicle.

State lawmakers last week approved Senate Bill 1588, which would ensure that annual state safety inspections are no longer required for all personal vehicles. Commercial vehicles would still need to be inspected, however, and some cars in urban areas with smog problems will still need to pass emissions tests.

Oklahoma proposes system to detect uninsured drivers on state roads

By Apr 26, 2017
okcfox.com

Over half a million uninsured motorists drive on Oklahoma’s roads every day.

Now, reports KOKH, a new program aims to lower that number. The state’s District Attorney Council has proposed a system that would allow law enforcement to scan license plates and determine if the driver is insured.

But, for the plan to work, Oklahoma’s motor vehicle insurance database will need to be upgraded.

Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas Have Some of Nation's Worst Drivers

By Dec 13, 2016
QuoteWizard.com

Some High Plains drivers are among the worst in America, according to a new study.

The insurance website QuoteWizard has ranked drivers in all fifty states. The site used a number of metrics, including total accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and fatalities, weighted to account for population.

Kansas, Nebraska Among States With Best Highways

By Sep 28, 2016
reason.org

Kansas highways are ranked third best in the nation, according to a new report released by the Reason Foundation.

The report judges states on overall highway performance and efficiency. The top-performing states in the overall rankings this year are rural states with limited traffic congestion. Kansas’s neighbor to the north, Nebraska, landed at number four on the list.