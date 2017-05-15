Bill that would license immigrant detention centers as childcare facilities passes Texas Senate

By Angie Haflich 6 minutes ago

Credit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Department of Homeland Security)

The Texas Senate passed a bill last week that would license immigrant family detention centers as childcare facilities.

As The Texas Observer reports, Senate Bill 1018, which would allow prison firms to skip all the burdensome regulations that other child care facilities must follow, advanced Tuesday on a 20-11 vote.

The bill gives the Department of Family and Protective Services the authority to waive any minimum standards it deems necessary in order to license the facilities, which are used by the federal government to hold mothers and children seeking asylum after fleeing violence in Central America.

Family detention centers can currently only hold children for a few weeks at a time, but the bill would allow the facilities to detain mothers and children for the duration of their asylum cases – something Texas Pediatric Society has can cause depression and anxiety and hinder development in children.  

Advocates of the bill argue that asylum seeking families can be released to live with family or in shelters until their cases are resolved.

The legislation now advances to the Texas House.

Tags: 
Texas immigration
illegal immigration
immigration

Related Content

Texas governor announces sanctuary cities ban on Facebook live, sparking criticism from opponents

By Angie Haflich May 10, 2017
Wikipedia

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Facebook Live in an unannounced ceremony Sunday and signed a ban on sanctuary cities. 

As The Guardian reports, the measure allows police, during routine stops, to ask whether someone is in the U.S. legally and threatens jail time for police chiefs and sheriffs who don’t cooperate with federal immigration agents.

Hope, And Fear, Push Some Rural Colorado Immigrants Toward Citizenship

By Apr 17, 2017

This story is part of the special series United And Divided, which explores the links and rifts between rural and urban America.

Immigrants vital to Colorado, national economy

By Angie Haflich Mar 14, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

In Colorado, one in 10 residents, or just under 533,000 people, were born in another country, making them a vital part of the state’s economy.

Garden City and Amarillo residents take part in "Day without immigrants" movement

By Angie Haflich Feb 19, 2017
NY - http://nyphotographic.com/

Citizens of Garden City, Kansas and Amarillo, Texas participated in yesterday’s “Day without immigrants” protest, intended to showcase the role immigrants play in the national economy.

As The Garden City Telegram reports, the absentee rate at Garden City public schools Thursday was higher than usual, with 18.5 percent of the district’s 7.713 students absent. And nearby Tyson Fresh Meats, the area's largest employer of immigrants, also reported higher absenteeism, did not provide specific numbers.

Several arrested in southwest Kansas as part of national immigration crackdown

By Angie Haflich Feb 15, 2017
Creative Commons

Several people were arrested in southwest Kansas last week as part of the national immigration crackdown that netted more than 600 arrests by immigration authorities.

As The Wichita Eagle reports, 31 of the more than 600 people arrested by immigration authorities last week were picked up in Kansas, about three-quarters of which were picked up in southwestern Kansas, near Dodge City, Garden City and Liberal. Nearly all were citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador or Mexico.