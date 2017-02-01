BNSF Railway to spend money on renovations to tracks from Emporia to Garden City

BNSF Railway Company plans to spend significant money on track renovations for the line used by Amtrak for Southwest Chief passenger service.

As The Kansan reports, most of the $125 million that BNSF plans to use the money on the La Junta subdivision, meaning renovations to tracks from Emporia west to Topeka, Newton and Garden City.

The company announced its 2017 capital expenditure plan in a Jan. 19 news release.

“Each year we establish a capital plan that reflects the future needs of our customers and the constant need to keep our infrastructure in good working condition. This year’s capital plan ensures we continue to operate a safe and reliable rail network while capturing the new opportunities our customers will present to us,” said Carl Ice, BNSF president and chief executive officer. “Our ongoing investments, along with the outstanding efforts of our employees, resulted in the lowest number of derailments in company history last year. The strength and condition of our railroad today gives us the confidence that we will operate safely in the communities we serve and meet our customers’ expectations of reliable and consistent service.”

As The Kansan reports, the future of the Southwest Chief route was in question for several years, as deterioration of BNSF-owned tracks needed repair in order for Amtrak to continue operating the passenger train but a series of grants secured by communities along the route assisted in repairing the lines.

According to the news release, the largest component of the plan will be to replace and maintain BNSF’s core network and related assets. This year that component is expected to be $2.4 billion. The projects included in this part of the plan will primarily be for replacing and upgrading rail, rail ties and ballast, the main components for the tracks on which BNSF trains operate, and maintaining its rolling stock. This year’s maintenance program will include approximately 20,000 miles of track surfacing and/or undercutting work and the replacement of about 600 miles of rail and nearly three million rail ties.

BNSF also announced that it would be working on lines between Wellington and Emporia and expand an auto storage area in Kansas City as part of its overall project totaling $3.4 billion, the Kansan reports.