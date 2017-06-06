Canyon, TX, to feature summer concert series

By 1 hour ago

Next to Kin will open this year’s June Jams free summer concert series in Canyon at 7:30 p.m. June 8.
Credit Next to Kin / amarillo.com

The town square in Canyon, Texas, will be hopping on Thursday nights throughout June.

As Amarillo.com reports, the concerts will begin tomorrow night, June 8th, at 7:30 PM. Performing this week will be local Canyon favorites Next to Kin, led by the brother-sister duo of Danielle and Jeff Gerber.

Also set to entertain the crowds this summer, Amarillo alt-country faves Eddie and the Eat, as well as Jack Haney and the Geezers Gone Wild and, completing the series on June 29th, the Velvet Funk Band.

Canyon also plans to show a couple of films on the square this summer, “Sing” and “Moana.”

In recent years the town square in Canyon has experienced a strong resurgence, due in large part to the refurbishing of the Randall County Courthouse and the opening of the original Palace Coffee location there in 2011.   

Tags: 
Canyon Texas
music
Live music

Related Content

Amarillo and Strong West Winds

By Michael Grauer Mar 29, 2016
DeGolyer Library SMU

I’m curator of art and western heritage at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.  I’ve been asked to comment on this month’s High Plains Public Radio’s Radio Reader A Strong West Wind by Gayle Caldwell.  I’ve lived out here for going on 29 years.   I grew up in Kansas and the title appealed to me initially because of the reference to wind.  I’m out west of Canyon, a little bit north and west of Canyon.  Canyon sits about 18 miles south of Amarillo.

A Well-Kept Texas Secret Makes a Splash in the Washington Post

By Oct 24, 2016
Steve Johnson / Washington Post

It’s not every day that a High Plains destination receives the royal treatment from The Washington Post. But last week the legendary newspaper heaped praise onto Palo Duro Canyon, calling it “Texas’ Best Kept Secret.”

WTAMU Officially Hires New President

By Sep 5, 2016
Michael Schumacher / Amarillo Globe-News

West Texas A&M University in Canyon has formally named a successor to departing president J. Patrick O’Brien. The new president, Walter V. Wendler, is the former chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Wendler will start with a salary of over $335,000. As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, Amarillo-native Don Powell headed a search committee that recommended Wendler after narrowing a pool of more than 70 applicants.

Chase the Sunset: Art & Music in Palo Duro Canyon

By Jul 5, 2016

****UPDATE: REGISTRATION IS FULL!

***But if you would like to volunteer, donate, or help out with this event in any way, contact Jenny ASAP at jinzerillo@hppr.org. We're going to have a blast!

-------------------------------

On Saturday, August 13th, High Plains Public Radio & the Amarillo Art Institute invite kids of the High Plains to CHASE THE SUNSET with a celebration of art, music, and nature to bid the summer a final farewell.