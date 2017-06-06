Canyon, TX, to feature summer concert series

The town square in Canyon, Texas, will be hopping on Thursday nights throughout June.

As Amarillo.com reports, the concerts will begin tomorrow night, June 8th, at 7:30 PM. Performing this week will be local Canyon favorites Next to Kin, led by the brother-sister duo of Danielle and Jeff Gerber.

Also set to entertain the crowds this summer, Amarillo alt-country faves Eddie and the Eat, as well as Jack Haney and the Geezers Gone Wild and, completing the series on June 29th, the Velvet Funk Band.

Canyon also plans to show a couple of films on the square this summer, “Sing” and “Moana.”

In recent years the town square in Canyon has experienced a strong resurgence, due in large part to the refurbishing of the Randall County Courthouse and the opening of the original Palace Coffee location there in 2011.