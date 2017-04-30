Cargill to sell Leoti and Yuma feedyards to Omaha-based ethanol producer

Cargill is selling its cattle feed yards in Leoti, Kansas and Yuma, Colorado to Green Plains.

According to a press release issued by Cargill on Wednesday, the company has reached an agreement to sell its beef cattle feed yards in Leoti and Yuma to Omaha-based Green Plains Inc., an ethanol producer with existing feed yards in Kismet, Kansas and Hereford, Texas.

The approximate 90 employees of the two feed yards - which have a combined capacity of 155,000 cattle - will be offered positions with Green Plains.

The press release said the transaction will be finalized once a definitive agreement and regulatory review are complete.

John Keating, president of Cargill’s Wichita-based protein business operations and supply chain said “By partnering with Green Plains in a multi-year supply agreement, the Yuma and Leoti yards will continue supplying cattle to Cargill’s beef processing facilities in Fort Morgan, Colorado and Dodge City, Kansas, ensuring consistent high-quality beef products for our customers.”

According to the Wichita Eagle, Cargill has suffered over the last few years because of declining herds and falling prices.