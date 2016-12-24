Carols and Cheer: Sunday, December 25th at 6pm CT

Artistic director Matthew Culloton of The Singers and host Scott Blankenship present an hour of holiday music for everybody. The program includes holiday favorites from The Singers' repertoire mixed together with music from the Great American Songbook as well, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Ella Fitzgerald. Plus Steve Heitzig's "Little Tree" and the music of modern choral ensembles like Pentatonix and The King Singers.

Playlist

Traditional: arr. Culloton: Sussex Carol - The Singers - MN Choral Artists

Traditional: arr. Culloton: Kling, no klokka: - The Singers - MN Choral Artists

Traditional: arr, C. Jennings: Go Tell It On The Mountain - The Singers - MN Choral Artists

Anderson: Sleigh Ride - Mel Torme

Berlin: Snow from "White Christmas" - Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Trudy Stevens

Martin & Blane: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Ella Fitzgerald

Pierpont: Jingle Bells - Frank Sinatra

Bernard & Smith: Winter Wonderland - The Andrews Sisters

Cahn & Styne: Let It Snow - Dean Martin

Heitzig: Little Tree - The Singers with Min Kim, harp

Beckstrand: So Gracious Is The Time - The Singers with Min Kim, harp

Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful - Take 6

Torme: The Christmas Song - Pentatonix

Berlin: White Christmas - The King's Singers

Gruber & Mohr, arr. Paulus: Silent Night - The Singers

Founded in 2004, The Singers organization is dedicated to giving world-class performances of the finest choral literature. The Singers, a professional choir of 40 members, exists to serve as artists, educators, and advocates of the choral art. Recognized nationally for their innovative programming, commitment to new music, and peerless artistic quality, The Singers made their debut at the renowned Ravinia Festival in June 2013, and have made subsequent returns in 2014, 2015, and 2016.