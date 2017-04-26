Challenger to Ted Cruz’s Senate seat to appear in Amarillo Saturday

Beto O’Rourke, a challenger to Ted Cruz’s seat in the U.S. Senate, will make an appearance in Amarillo this Saturday, April 29th.

O’Rourke is a Spanish-speaking former rock musician and Internet entrepreneur who is now a U.S Congressman, serving El Paso. The Democrat O’Rourke made national headlines earlier this year when he and fellow Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican, made a “bipartisan road trip,” driving from Texas to Washington. The duo live-streamed the 30-hour trip.

The meet-and-greet event this weekend is part of a barnstorming tour of Texas, following O’Rourke’s announcement of his candidacy three weeks ago.

The 44-year old Congressman has criticized his opponent Cruz on such issues as Cruz’s support for President Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall.

The event will be held at Abuelo’s on 45th street in Amarillo, Saturday at six p.m.