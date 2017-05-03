City of Garden City storm clean-up update

Cleanup work is underway after a winter storm dropped heavy snow on Garden City, bringing down trees throughout the community. Lee Richardson Zoo and Finnup Park are closed until further notice as City crews work to remove downed trees and make the area safe for visitors.

The Public Works Department will initiate special waste pickups in order to help residents dispose of tree limbs and debris brought down by the storm. However, the schedule for the pickup has not been set yet. A drop-off site has been established at the west end of the Finney County Exhibition Building parking lot.

“We’re hoping to start the residential pickup soon,” said Public Works Director Sam Curran. “However, it’s going to take us a long time to get to all neighborhoods. Anyone who is able is welcome to drop their tree limbs off at the drop-off site.”

Residents who wish to wait for the citywide pickup can cut and stack limbs parallel to their street curb. Under no circumstances should any type of storm debris be piled or pushed into the street. Crews cannot pick up branches and debris placed in the alleys and will not go into yards to pick up debris.

For downed trees and limbs that residents are unable to manage on their own, City staff recommends hiring a licensed contractor. A list of arborists licensed with the City of Garden City is available online.

The snowstorm has also slowed residential trash pickup in alleys.

“Muddy conditions and some downed trees are preventing our trash trucks from traveling down alleys right now,” Curran said. “Some trash pickup will be delayed until the alleys dry out.” 

For more information Contact: Public Works Director Sam Curran at 620-276-1260 or Sam.Curran@gardencityks.us.

