Cold front brings record lows to High Plains region

By Angie Haflich Dec 19, 2016

An arctic blast brought record-low temperatures to much of the High Plains region over the weekend.

As The Weather Channel reports, lows on Saturday night into Sunday morning broke records in parts of Kansas and Texas.

In western Kansas, Garden City’s low was -19, shattering the previous record low of -6 degrees set in 1983 and Dodge City’s low was -16, which broke the previous record of -9 set in 1924.

Over that same period in the Texas panhandle, low temperature records were tied or broken, as well.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, Amarillo’s low in the early morning hours Sunday was -3 degrees, which tied a record set in 1924; Dalhart’s low of -8 degrees broke a record of -1 degree set in 1996; and Borger’s low of -3 degrees broke a record of 3 degrees set in 1983.

According to the Amarillo NWS, records for the Oklahoma panhandle don’t go back far enough to compare.

According to The Weather Channel, several areas in Nebraska also broke record lows late Saturday into early Sunday. Imperial Nebraska’s low was  -14 degrees and McCook Nebraska’s low was -13 degrees.

The Weather Channel did not include data about eastern Colorado, but reported that Pueblo’s low of -19 broke a previous record of -10 degrees.  

