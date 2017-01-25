High Plains Public Radio

Colorado being sued by environmental group over plan to kill mountain lions and black bears

By Angie Haflich 6 minutes ago

Credit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Colorado is being sued by an environmental group over the state’s controversial plan to kill mule deer predators.

As Colorado Public Radio reports, WildEarth Guardians filed suit this week over a plan approved by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission in December to kill mountain lions and bears.

Colorado Parks and Wildife says there are about 450,000 mule deer in the state and the agency wants there to be about 560,000.

According to CPW documents, crews will kill up to 15 mountain lions and 25 black bears each year in the Piceance Basin on the Western Slope.

Bethany Cotton, wildlife program director with Wild Earth Guardians, told CPR that part of the agency’s plan violates a constitutional amendment that restricts how wild animals are trapped in the state.

“Our case alleges that the agency is violating its own regulations, state law and the Colorado state constitution because it allows for trapping of these animals,” Cotton said.

She also said that the CPW’s plan to increase the state’s mule deer herd is not scientifically sound.

CPW responded to concerns from WildEarth Guardians in a letter in September and said the most likely factor limiting mule deer population growth is predation.

Tags: 
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado
mountain lion

Related Content

New Colorado law aims to assure stolen recreational vehicles are not being bought or sold

By Angie Haflich Jan 20, 2017

Residents of Colorado will need to provide proof of ownership for certain recreational vehicles to meet a new requirement enacted by the Colorado Legislature to assure that stolen vehicles are not being bought or sold.

Democratic lawmakers in Colorado pushing back against GOP's attempt to repeal Obamacare

By Angie Haflich Jan 18, 2017
50states.com

As Democratic lawmakers in Colorado push back against the GOP’s attempt to repeal Obamacare, some Coloradans who benefited from it are wondering what it will be replaced with.

Colorado lawmakers facing daunting to-do list as they head into 2017 term

By Angie Haflich Jan 12, 2017
50states.com

The Colorado Legislature begins the 2017 term today with what The Denver Post describes as a daunting to-do list and divided chambers.

The issues facing this year’s Legislature include questions on how to improve the state’s roads, how to put more dollars in the classroom and how to boost the state’s economy.

As they seek compromise on how to best tackle these areas, The Denver Post reports, there are 10 issues facing lawmakers during the 2017 session.