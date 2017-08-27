Colorado Governor Responds To Sessions' Letter Regarding State's Ability To Regulate Legal Marijuana

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper responded to a letter sent in July by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that raised “serious questions” about the state’s ability to regulate legal marijuana and prevent illegal activities.

As The Cannabist reports, Sessions sent letters to the governors of Colorado, Alaska, Oregon and Washington – the first four states to legalize the recreational use of marijuana – in response to a joint letter the four sent Sessions in early April in which they asked the Justice and Treasury department to maintain existing marijuana guidelines.

Sessions’ letter countered that the four states’ respective regulatory systems were not effective in at keeping marijuana out of the hands of minors, preventing drugged driving, and stopping marijuana from flowing over state borders.

Hickenlooper and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman responded to Sessions’ letter by saying, in part, that the state “has worked diligently to implement the will of its citizens and build a comprehensive regulatory enforcement system that prioritizes public safety and health.”