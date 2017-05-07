Colorado lawmakers announce agreement to avoid cuts to state's hospitals

Colorado lawmakers Thursday announced Thursday an agreement to avoid massive cuts to the state’s hospitals.

As The Denver Post reports, the measure would reverse a planned $528 million cut to hospitals, while boosting funding to roads and schools.

Lawmakers said the bill has the votes to pass both chambers. The bill included $1.9 billion for transportation but the main aspect of the legislation is reclassification of a hospital provider fee program that helps reimburse hospitals for uncompensated care.  

Additional money for rural schools and a tax break for small businesses will come from an increase in the recreational marijuana taxes to 15 percent, making the schools’ money partly contingent on growth in marijuana sales in future years.

The measure would also increase Medicaid co-pays and lower the state’s spending cap by $200 million.

The final version of the state’s $26.8 billion budget headed to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk Wednsday after the Senate approved the final version by vote of 33-1.

Colorado Legislature

Colorado budget bill heads to governor's desk

By Angie Haflich May 4, 2017
50states.com

Colorado’s $26.8 billion state budget bill headed to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk Wednesday after the Senate approved the final version on a 33-1 vote.

As The Denver Post reports, the Senate approved the final version of the budget despite reservations about a move to balance the budget by cutting $264 million from hospitals – a move that is worth double that once federal matching dollars are added.

Colorado Amendment 71 being challenged in federal lawsuit

By Angie Haflich May 1, 2017
The Denver Post

A ballot measure approved by Colorado voters in November is being challenged in federal court.

Colorado facing teaching shortage

By Angie Haflich Apr 19, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

In Colorado, the teacher shortage is growing larger each year with rural districts struggling the most to fill teaching positions.

As The Denver Post reports, Colorado is in need of around 3,000 new teachers, but the graduation rate from teacher-preparation programs has declined by close to 25 percent over the past five years.

Bill that would provide funding to rural communities passes Colorado Senate Finance Committee

By Angie Haflich Apr 13, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

Colorado lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday about the financial difficulties facing much of rural Colorado, which helped a bill aimed at preventing cuts to rural communities in the state pass its first test.

As The Denver Post reports, officials from rural schools, hospitals and business groups testified about the dire financial situation facing much of rural Colorado – a situation that they fear will only get worse in coming years.

Colorado's bad roads costing drivers thousands in maintenance expenses

By Angie Haflich Mar 3, 2017
CC0 Public Domain

As The Denver Post reports, deteriorating, congested and unsafe roads and bridges are costing Colorado drivers a total of $6.8 billion.