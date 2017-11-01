Colorado Lawmakers Propose Bills Aimed At Curbing State's Opioid Crisis

A panel of bipartisan lawmakers in Colorado are proposing a package of bills aimed at curbing the state’s opioid crisis.

As The Denver Post reports, the panel is proposing limits on some prescriptions and more money for treatment and prevention programs in legislation that represents the state’s most extensive response to a dramatic increase  in drug overdose deaths in recent years.

The rate of drug overdose deaths in Colorado since 2000 has more than doubled. And, according to state health officials, in just the past five years that rate has tripled. Fatal overdoses related to heroin – also an opioid – increased nearly five times in that same period.

Included in the legislation approved by lawmakers is a provision that would impose a seven-day limit on some opioid prescriptions except in cases in which more is deemed necessary by a doctor, as well as a provision that would seek a federal waiver to allow the Medicaid program to cover residential rehabilitation for opioid addiction.

The measures will be introduced when the General Assembly returns in January.

Kansas’ Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Gets $178K Federal Grant

By Sep 26, 2017

A prescription drug monitoring program in Kansas will receive a federal grant worth more than $178,000 to help fight the opioid crisis.

The Kansas Board of Pharmacy oversees K-TRACS, a system for monitoring prescriptions for controlled substances.

Board Executive Secretary Alexandra Blasi says doctors, dentists and pharmacists who participate in the program report their prescription activity to the state to verify a patient’s history.

Attorneys General Looking Into Pharmaceutical Companies' Role In Opioid Epidemic

By Angie Haflich Sep 20, 2017
FUTUREPROOF / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

The attorneys general from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas, along with about three dozen others have served subpoenas on several opioid manufacturers to determine what role they might have played in the nation’s opioid epidemic. This after the coalition of attorneys general sent a letter asking the insurance industry to re-examine the way it may support over-prescription of the potentially deadly and addictive drugs.

Oklahoma Sees Wins And Losses In Battle Against Opioids

By Sep 18, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons

Opiates continue to ravage rural communities in Oklahoma, and the question of how to combat the problem is expected to dominate the 2018 legislative session.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, the state is doing some things right, but in other areas the response to the drug epidemic has lagged behind other states. Overdoses from methamphetamine and heroin have increased in recent years. In fact, last year, a record 899 Oklahomans died from drug overdoses.

Experts: Opioid Crisis Coming Soon To Kansas

By Sep 3, 2017
Creative Commons

Kansas leaders are trying to get ahead of the opioid crisis in the Sunflower State before it grows as bad as it has in other parts of the country.

As The Hays Daily News reports, last week the Kansas Health Institute held a symposium on the issue. One overarching theme dominated the event: The opioid crisis is coming soon to Kansas.

Oklahoma AG Hopes To Curb Opioid Use

By Aug 8, 2017
Pixabay

In the last three years, 3,000 Oklahomans have lost their lives due to the opioid crisis.

Now, as the Enid News And Eagle reports, state Attorney General Mike Hunter is doing his best to rein in the scourge of opioids.

But he’s got an uphill battle.

In 2014, almost 10 million prescriptions for opioids were filled statewide - the equivalent of giving everyone in the state 50 pills.