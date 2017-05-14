Colorado seniors among healthiest in America

The United Health Foundation has released its rankings of the healthiest and least healthy states for seniors, and the results show Colorado seniors to be much healthier than their counterparts in other states in the HPPR listening area.

The Centennial State landed at number four on the list, due to high levels of activity and low levels of obesity among Colorado seniors. Nebraska was the only other HPPR state to make the top half, falling at number 24. Kansas was next at number 31, while Texas was further down at number 38. Oklahoma was near the very bottom, at 48.

Colorado is the only one of these states that has chosen to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. As The Denver Post reports, Colorado seniors also rank first in the nation for the percentage who perceive themselves as healthy. Perceptions of robust health can be a key factor in a strong well-being.