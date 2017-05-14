Colorado seniors among healthiest in America

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Lindsay Pierce / The Denver Post

The United Health Foundation has released its rankings of the healthiest and least healthy states for seniors, and the results show Colorado seniors to be much healthier than their counterparts in other states in the HPPR listening area.

The Centennial State landed at number four on the list, due to high levels of activity and low levels of obesity among Colorado seniors. Nebraska was the only other HPPR state to make the top half, falling at number 24. Kansas was next at number 31, while Texas was further down at number 38. Oklahoma was near the very bottom, at 48.

Colorado is the only one of these states that has chosen to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. As The Denver Post reports, Colorado seniors also rank first in the nation for the percentage who perceive themselves as healthy. Perceptions of robust health can be a key factor in a strong well-being.   

Tags: 
Colorado health
health
healthiest states

Related Content

Colorado program helps repay student loans to help fill medical care gap in rural areas

By Angie Haflich Feb 26, 2017
Pixabay

A Colorado program that helps repay the student loans of doctors who work in rural areas or underserved areas is gearing up for what could be its largest grant class ever.

As The Denver Post reports, the Colorado Health Service Corps will begin accepting applications for the new grants March first and as much as $5 million dollars could be available to repay loans for as many as 60 physicians and other providers. 

Colorado Once Again America's Leanest State

By Sep 13, 2016
The Denver Post

Despite Colorado’s ballooning population, the state’s waistlines remain as skinny as ever.

Colorado has once again been named the leanest state in America, reports The Denver Post. The announcement means Colorado has held the title consistently for over ten years.

According to the CDC, Colorado also as the lowest rate of adult diabetes, the lowest rate of physical inactivity and the second-lowest rate of hypertension in the United States. But there’s still room for improvement.

Colorado Dems Squabble Over Health-Care Legislation

By Aug 22, 2016
Brennan Linsley / AP photo

Colorado’s upcoming single-payer health care vote in November is dividing Democrats in the state, reports The Gazette. Amendment 69 would create universal health care in Colorado, essentially eliminating all premiums and deductibles and replacing them with a taxpayer supported system.

Why Doesn't Colorado Require Background Checks for Doctors?

By Aug 3, 2016
Darko Stojanovic / Creative Commons

In Colorado, there’s no way for hospitals and care centers to know if the doctor they hire has a criminal record. That is, the doctor or nurse is expected to personally divulge the information. Otherwise, no background check requirement is in place.

This sets Colorado apart from most other states, reports The Denver Post. In fact, 45 of the 50 state medical boards require criminal background checks to license a caregiver.

Teen Pregnancy in Colorado and Texas: A Tale of Two States

By Aug 3, 2016
Joel Martinez / AP photo

Over the past seven years Colorado has nearly halved its teen birth rate.  Texas, too, has seen its teen birth rate decline, just like most of the US. But if you look closer at these two states, some stark differences emerge.

Colorado is ranked 18th lowest in teen birth rates nationally. Texas is 46th.

Colorado’s has 20 births per 1,000 teenage girls. That’s below the national average of 22. Meanwhile, Texas sees 38 births per 1,000 teenage girls—almost double the rate of Colorado.