Colorado teachers to receive gun training

Colorado teachers will soon receive gun training, which is being welcomed by school officials in rural areas who say teachers and others need to be trained to stop armed assailants since local law enforcement easily could be miles and miles away.

As The Denver Post reports, a local gun rights group called Coloradans for Civil Liberties is bringing an advanced training course to Colorado to help local teachers, principals and other personnel learn how to stop a Columbine-style mass shooting.

The course, called Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response, or FASTER, is run by trainers with police, SWAT and federal law enforcement backgrounds and leads participants through move-and-shoot drills, hand-to-hand fighting and advanced medical triage of gunshot wounds.

About 25 school districts in Colorado, almost all in rural areas, currently designate staff members who legally carry a concealed firearm as school security officers.