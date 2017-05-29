Colorado teachers to receive gun training

By Angie Haflich

Credit CC0 Public Domain

Colorado teachers will soon receive gun training, which is being welcomed by school officials in rural areas who say teachers and others need to be trained to stop armed assailants since local law enforcement easily could be miles and miles away.

As The Denver Post reports, a local gun rights group called Coloradans for Civil Liberties is bringing an advanced training course to Colorado to help local teachers, principals and other personnel learn how to stop a Columbine-style mass shooting.

The course, called Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response, or FASTER, is run by trainers with police, SWAT and federal law enforcement backgrounds and leads participants through move-and-shoot drills, hand-to-hand fighting and advanced medical triage of gunshot wounds.

About 25 school districts in Colorado, almost all in rural areas, currently designate staff members who legally carry a concealed firearm as school security officers.

Tags: 
guns in schools

Related Content

NRA Asks Legislature To Block Concealed Carry Restrictions On Kansas Campuses

By Mar 13, 2017

Kansas public colleges will have to allow firearms on their campuses starting in July. But they’re still battling with the gun lobby over how people should be allowed to carry their guns.

In preparation for the law mandating concealed carry on campuses, the colleges have proposed some restrictions. For example, people carrying a semi-automatic weapon on campuses would not be allowed to keep a round in the chamber.

Proposed bill allowing sheriffs to train armed public school personnel advances in Colorado Senate

By Angie Haflich Feb 7, 2017
Creative Commons CC0

A proposed bill that would allow law enforcement officials to train armed teachers, principals and other school personnel advanced last week in the state Senate, despite objections that it will just invite more gun violence in Colorado’s schools.

Currently, as Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert told The Denver Post, at least 25 out of the Colorado’s 178 school districts use school personnel with conceal-carry permits and Senate Bill 5 simply offers handgun training to that personnel.