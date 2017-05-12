To Combat Overdose Deaths At Sea, Fishermen Look To Reversal Drug Narcan

Massachusetts fishermen are taking new steps to prevent overdose deaths at sea. The not-for-profit health advocacy group The Fishing Partnership is training fishing captains to use the overdose reversal drug naloxone, also known as Narcan.

The organization says it hopes to eventually make the drug a staple in every ship’s medical kit. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with lobsterman Steve Holler and Fishing Partnership Health Facilitator Debra Kelsey (@fishing_partner) about the scope of the opioid crisis, and their approach to finding solutions.

