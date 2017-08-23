Confederate Statue Takes Center Stage At Amarillo City Council Meeting

The Amarillo City Council meeting grew heated on Tuesday night, as opposing forces gathered to debate whether a statue of a Confederate soldier should be removed from Ellwood Park.

As The Amarillo Globe-News reports, members of the NAACP and Indivisible Amarillo showed up to try and convince civic leaders to take down the monument.

One member of Indivisible Amarillo suggested that the statue might be placed in the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum, where it might be viewed in more of an educational context.

On the flipside, the Amarillo Freedom Riders threw their support behind the statue, insisting that the monument remain in the park to honor the fallen Confederate dead.

The  meeting was standing-room-only, with around 100 people showing up to debate the matter.

