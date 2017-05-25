Controversial Texas bill could help the terminally ill--or dupe them

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Reynaldo Leal / Texas Tribune

A little-noticed bill in the Texas Legislature has drawn the attention—and the alarm—of health care professionals.

As The Texas Tribune reports, House Bill 3236 would speed up the process by which promising, experimental drugs can get into the hands of terminally ill patients.

The measure’s supporters say the law would get rid of bureaucratic red tape and get help into the hands of patients who need it most. But the bill’s critics say it would only empower snake oil salesman, opening the door to charlatans who would promote “miracle cures” in order to make a quick buck on the backs of dying people.

The Texas House unanimously passed the bill earlier this month, after hearing tearful testimony from ill patients.

But Will Decker, a Houston immunologist and advocate for the terminally ill, has called the measure “the dirtiest, most corrupt, most transparently fraudulent bill I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Tags: 
prescription drugs

Related Content

High Rural Suicide Rate Among Middle-Aged White Women Linked to Psychiatric Meds

By Nov 10, 2016
The Washington Post

Middle-aged white women—especially in rural areas—continue to die at a much faster rate than many other groups.

Lawmakers Work to Contain Texas Opioid Scourge

By Sep 16, 2016
Texas Tribune

Almost 3,000 Texans died from drug-related overdoses two years ago, and many of these were related to prescription opioid use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named prescription drug abuse as the fastest-growing drug problem in the country.

New Opioid Prescription Regulations Cause Headaches for Rural Docs

By Mar 23, 2016
fda.gov

Many states have recently limited prescriptions for opioids, after an increase in overdose deaths has rocked rural America. But the new opioid limits are putting small town doctors in an unenviable position. Physicians must now refuse to prescribe painkillers to patients who actually need them, reports The Rural Blog.

High Plains States Have the Lowest Overdose Rates

By Cindee Talley Oct 14, 2013
hangthebankers.com

A report recently released by the non-profit Trust for America’s Health shows that states across the high plains region have the lowest overdose rates according to the Kansas Health Institute.