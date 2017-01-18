High Plains Public Radio

Could Texas raise the legal smoking age this year?

Children who start smoking at a young age are more likely to be severely addicted to nicotine entering adulthood.
A movement has long been in the works to raise the legal smoking age to 21. But this year, as The Dallas Morning News reports, advocates for the law may actually have the political backing to accomplish their mission.

Democrats in Texas have been trying for over 10 years to find ways to keep Texans, and especially kids, from taking up smoking. But they’ve been fought every step of the way by Republicans, who see raising the legal smoking age as an infringement of personal liberty, that would also cost the state millions in lost tax revenue.

Democratic congressman Carlos Uresti of San Antonio has submitted five bills over the years, trying to convince his colleagues across the aisle that the law would pay for the lost tax revenue by saving lives and lowering health care costs.

But now a Republican congressman, Rep. John Zerwas, has taken up the cause, and he says this year the bill will move forward.

Related Content

In Oklahoma, Sales of Tobacco to Teens Double

By Jul 27, 2016
Duncan Banner

Tobacco sales to minors have doubled in Oklahoma over the past four years, reports The Duncan Banner.

The rise in sales was detected by more retailers selling tobacco products to undercover minors during random checks throughout the state. This year’s non-compliance rate of 14 percent is more than twice the seven percent recorded only four years ago.

Kansas Has Taken in Almost $1 Billion in Tobacco Settlement Money

By Jun 10, 2016
Emily Deshazer / Topeka Capital-Journal

Over the past 18 years Kansas has been paid slightly more than $1 billion by tobacco companies, officials said Monday. As The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the money has come from annual payments to compensate for the health consequences of smoking. The money came as part of a 1999 legal settlement to resolve claims by 45 states, including Kansas.

New FDA rules for e-cigarettes get mixed reviews in Kansas

By Megan Hart May 13, 2016
Megan Hart / KHI news service

From the Kansas Health Institute:

Kansas health advocates lauded the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Thursday to regulate electronic cigarettes, while those in the vaping industry pointed to harm to businesses and people trying to quit smoking.

Issue Brief: E-Cigarette Policy, Regulation and Marketing

By Andrea N. Hinton & Linda J. Sheppard MD Mar 11, 2016
businessinsider.com

From the Kansas Health Institute:

Issue brief #3 in a series of three on e-cigarettes.

Despite a sharp rise in the use of e-cigarettes and unanswered questions about their potential health effects, there is currently little regulation at the state or federal levels of their sales and marketing. While Kansas and other states explore various approaches to regulation, some Kansas communities have taken action to limit their use in public places. The Kansas Health Institute (KHI) has released the third and final issue brief in the series on e-cigarettes, entitled, E-Cigarette Policy, Regulation and Marketing.

In 2012, Kansas state legislators enacted a ban on the sale to and possession of e-cigarettes by minors (48 other states and the District of Columbia have done the same). In 2015, Kansas policymakers approved a sales tax on e-cigarettes at the rate of $0.20/milliliter of e-liquid (HB 2109), which goes into effect July 1, 2016.

Tobacco Use in Oklahoma Is Declining

By Jonathan Baker Nov 10, 2015
Pixabay / Creative Commons

The smoking rate among adults in Oklahoma has reached a new low, reports member station KGOU. According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the number of adult smokers dropped by almost 80,000 between 2013 and 2014. Over the last four years, the number of smokers in Oklahoma has declined by almost 20 percent.