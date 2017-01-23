Cover Your Acres winter conference to take place Tuesday and Wednesday

The annual Cover Your Acres Winter Conference is taking place tomorrow and Wednesday in Oberlin.

As Kansas Agland reports, agricultural producers, consultants and experts will gather for the 14th annual conference, which is being held at the Gateway Civic Center.

The conference, a joint venture between K-State Research and Extension and the Northwest Kansas Crop Residue Alliance, will feature an economist with Northwest Kansas Farm Management Association, which Lucas Haag, an agronomist with K-State Research and Extension’s Northwest Area Office in Colby, said is timely given that the ag economy is on everyone’s mind right now.

Wood will be presenting KFMA’s analysis of members’ data and trying to look at what is driving profitability in northwest Kansas farming operations.

Charlie Griffin, a research assistant professor in the School of Family Studies and Human Services at Kansas State University, will be speaking about maintaining good business relationships, Haag said.

According to K-State Research and Extension’s website, the research-based education conference is for new ideas and updates in crop production practices relevant to the Central Plains.

The same programs will be offered on both days of the conference, which offers 10 continuing education units for Certified Crop Advisors and two continuing education units for Commercial Applicators.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and educational sessions end at 5 p.m., followed by a “bull session” Tuesday evening, where attendees can visit with industry and university specialists while enjoying heavy hors d’oeurves.

Registration is $50 per day and includes lunch and educational materials.

The schedule and online registration are available at www.northwest.ksu.edu/coveryouracres.