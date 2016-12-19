High Plains Public Radio

Cuts to funding for Texas disabled children take effect

$350 million in funding cuts to help disabled children in Texas went into effect last week.

As KXAS reports, the cuts are an effort by state lawmakers to “achieve savings” for the Lone Star State.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission spokeswoman Carrie Williams said her agency is “will monitor the reduction of rates to ensure access to care is not impacted.”

But opponents of the plan insist the cuts will force 60,000 disabled children in Texas to lose access to speech and occupational therapy. Last year when the cuts were proposed, they sparked a statewide outcry from parents of and advocates for disabled children. Advocates sued to stop the cuts, but Texas’s highest court refused to hear the case.

House Speaker Joe Straus says Texas may revisit the cuts, after the Legislature convenes again in January.

Related Content

Texas Goes Ahead With Massive Cuts to Care for Disabled Children

By Sep 27, 2016
Todd Wiseman / Texas Tribune

Last year, Texas announced that it would slash $350 million in Medicaid benefits to disabled children. In response, a group of concerned Texans filed a lawsuit seeking to block the cuts. But this week, The Texas Tribune reports, the Texas Supreme Court allowed the cuts to move forward.

The money was going toward speech, physical and occupational therapy providers and the families of children who receive those services.

Advocates for the Disabled in Texas Recieve Last-Minute Reprieve From State Supreme Court

By Jul 12, 2016
Texas Tribune

Last year advocates for the disabled in Texas became enraged when the state legislature instituted sweeping budget cuts to a state-funded children’s therapy program. Last week those advocates received some good news, reports KVUE.

On Friday the Texas Supreme Court delivered a temporary, last-minute victory to families of children with disabilities. The cuts were scheduled to take effect July 15, but the Supreme Court’s order will delay those cuts.

Lawsuit Accuses Texas of Locking Away the Disabled

By Jul 5, 2016
Texas Tribune

A new lawsuit brought by a group of intellectually-disabled people in Texas accuses the state of routinely “warehousing” the disabled in nursing homes, reports KVUE.

Texas Proposes Paying for IUDs in the Delivery Room

By Oct 18, 2016
Shefali Luthra / Kaiser Health News

If you’re a low-income Texas woman, the state might now pay for you to have an IUD put in, reports The Texas Tribune.

Amarillo soon to gain new pediatric specialty facility

By Angie Haflich Nov 18, 2016

A pediatric specialty facility on the very near horizon will give Texas Panhandle-area families increased access to specialized care.

According to the Amarillo Globe, Texas Tech University’s Health Sciences Center is receiving a $6 million donation from the Children’s Miracle Network to fund a pediatric specialty facility, which will be located on Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Amarillo campus.