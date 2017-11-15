Democrats Continue To Win Elections In Oklahoma

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Yet another Democrat has pulled off an upset victory in deep-red Oklahoma.

As NBC News reports, Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman defeated Republican Brian O’Hara in Tuesday’s special election for the Oklahoma’s Senate District 37. Ikley-Freeman is the fourth Democrat this year to flip a Republican seat in Oklahoma special elections. The Tulsa wife and mother of three said she was shocked at news of her victory. “We knew if we could fight hard, we had a chance,” she said, adding: “It was worth fighting for.”

Toby Jenkins, an Oklahoma LGBTQ advocate, praised the efforts of Ikley Freeman, who is openly gay. “It’s a huge historic step for us,” he said. “It’s going to be really inspiring to our young people.”

Observers attributed Ikley-Freeman’s victory to scandals and massive budget shortfalls linked with the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

Oklahoma politics
Democratic party

Related Content

Oklahoma Health Department Announces Layoffs Amid Surprise Cash Shortage

By Oct 29, 2017
Public Domain

The State of Oklahoma’s health department is in the midst of a financial crisis, reports Oklahoma Watch.

The department laid off a number of employees this month and announced further job cuts in an attempt to shore up the unexpected cash crunch. The state has also requested a special audit of health department finances by State Auditor Gary Jones. The cash shortfall is so severe that the department has activated a state of emergency normally reserved for public health crises such as disease outbreaks.

Mooreland Native Announces Candidacy For Oklahoma Senate District 27

By Oct 8, 2017
Jeff Hall

Jeff Hall, a Republican from Mooreland, Okla., announced his candidacy for State Senate District 27 last week.

An Army veteran, Hall was raised in Northwest Oklahoma, where his family has roots for several generations. Hall served two tours of duty in Iraq, and retired from service in 2014. Hall currently owns a small business in Guymon.

In a press release, Hall indicated that he feared the GOP was “squandering its opportunity to lead.”

Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate Connie Johnson Supports Renewables And Medical Marijuana

By Oct 2, 2017
www.oksenate.gov / Wikimedia Commons

One of the candidates for Governor of Oklahoma next year has some fresh ideas on how the state might address its massive budget shortfall, reports The Duncan Banner.

Last week at a Meet the Oklahoma Governor Candidate forum, Connie Johnson declared her support for the legalization of medical marijuana in the Sooner State.“

It’s a plant that God created,” she said. 

Candidates Already Lining Up To Challenge Oklahoma Incumbents In 2018

By Sep 17, 2017
James Johnson / Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma lawmakers are already seeing warning signs that they’ll be facing stiff competition during the 2018 election.

As Oklahoma Watch reports, as of last month, 13 candidates had already announced their plans to challenge incumbent Oklahoma legislators.

Lt. Gov. Unveils Vision To Renew Oklahoma

By Sep 11, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Todd Lamb, the current Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma, recently announced his plan to bring positive change to his home state. Lamb, who announced his plans to run for Governor in April, told KSWO that his vision for the state includes five steps.

Those steps are, in the Lt. Gov.’s words, “to reform and restructure state government, education priority, infrastructure, economic diversity and making Oklahoma work again.”

As 2018 Deadline Nears, Some Top Democrats Raising Concerns About Statewide Ticket

By Patrick Svitek Nov 6, 2017
Spencer Selvidge/Laura Skelding / The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune:

"It has been a tough cycle to recruit candidates," former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro said Sunday about the challenges for Texas Democrats in 2018.

With 36 days until the filing deadline for Texas' 2018 primaries, concerns about Democrats' statewide ticket are coming into public view.

Texas Dems See Hope in 2018

By Sep 25, 2017
Public Domain

Over the past two decades, Texas Democrats have lost 123 consecutive statewide races. That’s  the longest losing streak of any state party in the country. But now, as Mother Jones reports, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Oklahoma Democrats Victorious in Two Special Elections

By Jul 13, 2017
DonkeyHotey / Flickr Creative Commons

Oklahoma Democrats had a couple of big wins this week, as they flipped two Republican seats blue.

As The Oklahoman reports, Democrats won two special elections for state congressional seats on Tuesday night. Both seats had been vacated after Republican lawmakers stepped down amid scandal. In Senate District 44, Democrat Michael Brooks defeated Republican Joe Griffin. And in House District 75, Democrat Karen Gaddis beat the GOP’s candidate, Tressa Nunley.

Meet Annie Langthorn, the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s youngest chair ever

By Jun 5, 2017
Annie Langthorn/Elle

Oklahoma’s Democratic Party has elected its youngest party chair ever.

In a profile in Elle magazine, 24-year-old Annie Langthorn says she became interested in politics in high school, volunteering and interning with candidates. She even skipped her own high school graduation to attend the Oklahoma State Democratic Convention.

Langthorn beat out four other candidates for her new role as state chair.