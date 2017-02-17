Despite last-ditch effort by EPA employees, Pruitt is confirmed

By 46 seconds ago

Scott Pruitt during his confirmation hearing last month.
Credit Gabriella Demczuk / The New York Times

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt appears to have made a good number of enemies within the agency he’ll soon helm, and he hasn’t even started the job yet.

As The New York Times reports, employees of the Environmental Protection Agency mounted an organized campaign to call their senators and plead that they vote against Pruitt to head the agency.

The Times called the action “a remarkable display of . . . defiance that presages turbulent times ahead for the EPA.”

President Trump has said that he intends to “get rid of” the EPA. And Pruitt has made a career of siding with oil and gas companies to battle regulations aimed at curbing pollution and climate change. On his own LinkedIn page, Pruitt proclaimed that he has “led the charge” against the EPA’s “activist agenda.”

Despite the passion of the federal employees, the effort  failed on Friday. Two Democratic Senators voted for Pruitt’s confirmation, and only one GOP Senator voted against him.  

Tags: 
EPA
Scott Pruitt

Related Content

Watchdog group sues Scott Pruitt

By Feb 9, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

A watchdog group is suing Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who is currently President Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, The Tulsa World reports.

Regulatory freezes implemented by Trump could be harmful to the nation's farm belt

By Angie Haflich Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Some regulatory freezes instituted by President Donald Trump could be damaging to the country’s farm belt, according to some agricultural groups.

As Reuters reports, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will delay implementation of this year’s biofuels requirements along with 29 other regulations finalized in the last weeks of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to a government notice, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will delay rules affecting livestock.

Trump's EPA nominee walked back pollution lawsuit after recieving thousands from polluters

By Jan 19, 2017
Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency appears to have shelved a pollution lawsuit after receiving large cash amounts from the companies doing the polluting.

Ethanol reduces greenhouse emissions by almost half over gasoline

By Angie Haflich Jan 16, 2017
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

A new U.S. government study claims ethanol is better for the environment than most scientists initially expected, boosting an industry that is a boon to Midwest farmers but challenged by many environmental groups and the oil industry.

With Selection of Pruitt to Head EPA, Trump Signals a Major Shift in Climate Policy

By Dec 7, 2016
Getty/Politico

Oil and gas companies have reason to celebrate this week, as President-Elect Trump is expected to nominate a longtime oil ally to helm the Environmental Protection Agency. As Politico reports, Scott Pruitt has been a staunch opponent of climate regulations in his role as Attorney General of Oklahoma.