High Plains Public Radio

Despite threat downgrade, Zika remains a risk in Texas

By 18 minutes ago

Credit Jentavery / Creative Commons

Back in November, the World Health Organization announced that the Zika virus was no longer designated a public health emergency. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.

As The Huffington Post reports, health officials are working to prevent a resurgence of the disease. And then there’s the matter of the thousands of children who have been born with birth defects, due to Zika. These children will need expensive, intensive therapy and care.

Meanwhile, regions of the world that dodged a large Zika virus outbreak in 2016 are still at risk in 2017. This could include Texas. Since November, Texas has recorded six cases of Zika virus suspect of being transmitted by local mosquitoes. This means a local mosquito population in the U.S. appears to have the virus and is now passing it to U.S. residents.

The small outbreak occurred far from the High Plains, on the southernmost tip of Texas. But it shows that certain U.S. regions are vulnerable to Zika.

Tags: 
Zika virus
infectious diseases

Related Content

Texas reports its first locally-transmitted Zika virus case

By Angie Haflich Nov 30, 2016
CNN

The Lone Star State reported its first mosquito-transmitted Zika virus case Monday, making it only the second state other than Florida in which the virus has been spread from mosquitoes to humans, FiveThirtyEight reports.

Kansas Taps Federal Funds to Fight Zika Threat

By Aug 31, 2016
AP photo

Kansas now has 11 reported cases of Zika, reports The Wichita Eagle. In response to the threat, the state has been drawing upon federal dollars to aid in the battle against the virus.

To date, Kansas has received about $1.2 million to fight the virus, which can cause birth defects when it infects pregnant women.

Traveler Carries Zika From Florida to Texas

By Aug 17, 2016
Novartis AG / Flickr Creative Commons

This week, a Texas resident caught Zika in Florida and brought it home, according to health officials in Texas. This means Zika's now spreading from state to state, reports NBC News.

This is just more evidence that, once the disease infects people in an area, it can easily spread. The traveler picked up the disease in Miami, where 30 cases have been reported. However, there's no evidence the virus is spreading in Florida like it has across Latin America.

Mosquitoes Connected to Zika Virus Discovered in Southwest Oklahoma

By Aug 1, 2016
KFOR.com

The insect that transmits the Zika virus is known as the Aedes aegypti mosquito. And now that particular breed of mosquito has been discovered in southwest Oklahoma, reports KFOR.

The insect was found after the Oklahoma State Department of Health began a collaborative mosquito surveillance project with Oklahoma State University. Entomologists detected the mosquitoes in six different Oklahoma communities.

Zika Poses a Major Threat to Texas

By Feb 3, 2016
Tom Dart / The Guardian

The World Health Organization recently warned that the Zika virus is spreading “explosively” through the Americas. Some experts estimate there could be as many as four million infections across the two continents over the next year, reports The Guardian. And Texas is perfectly situated to allow the virus to flourish.

Texas Panhandle: First hantavirus case of 2014

By Cindee Talley Apr 14, 2014
unl.edu

A Swisher County resident is the first case of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome in Texas this year according to a recent news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.  