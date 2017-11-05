Disabled Children in Texas Continue To Lose Coverage

Medicaid is failing children with disabilities in Texas, according to The Austin American-Statesman.

Medicaid services in Texas have steadily declined in recent years for children with the most severe disabilities. The decline is due to cost-cutting measures by congressional leaders.

A major cause for the loss of healthcare for disabled children came a year ago, when Republican Legislators turned over the care of disabled children to private companies. Since that time, hundreds of disabled children across the state have seen a reduction in medical care and longer waits for prescription drugs. Some children have been completely kicked out of Medicaid.

In fact, in a period of only four months earlier this year, the State of Texas cut one out of every eight disabled children off from benefits.