Dodge City Medical Clinic to partner with Colorado-based Centura Health

Dodge City Medical Center (DCMC ) will join clinics in Garden City and Ulysses as a partner of Colorado-based Centura Health.

As Hutch News reports, the nine physician partners of the medical center voted unanimously to join Centura Health Physician Group, a multi-specialty group on Colorado and Kansas that also includes Siena Medical Clinic and Women’s Clinic in Garden City, Ulysses Family Physicians and Ulysses Surgical.

“Dodge City Medical Center is a welcome and valuable addition to Centura Health,” said St. Catherine Hospital President and CEO Scott Taylor, who oversees all Centura Health operations in Kansas, in a press release. “By combining the Dodge City, Garden City and Ulysses medical communities, we are improving access to both primary and specialty care, and establishing a platform to recruit specialists that no one community could secure on its own.”

Being part of a larger system will be beneficial to their clinic, Dodge City and the neighboring communities, Taylor said.

Two of the benefits will be the ability to collaborate with like-minded physicians across western Kansas and the opportunity to develop new models of health services.

St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City will provide administrative, operational and other support to DCMC.

Stephanie Waggoner, administrator of the Centura Health Physician Group in Kansas said the relationship equips all of the facilities to navigate the challenges facing rural health care providers.

“At the same time, DCMC, will continue its legacy of providing high-quality health care,” Waggoner said in the press release.

DCMC, through its connection to Centura Health network, will gain access to coordinated care initiatives and ongoing investments in telehealth and specialty services, she added.