Don't get tricked by "whole grains" claims--not all whole grains are created equal

Researchers say U.S. adults only get half their recommended amount of daily fiber. That can cause many of us to reach for “whole grain” breads at the grocery store.

But now, as TIME magazine reports, nutritionists are warning consumers to be careful not to get duped. Not all whole grains are created equal.

Many are actually made from refined flour—a pulverized version of whole grains that may lack the nutritional benefits.

The problem is, it can be difficult for shoppers to determine how much of a “whole grain” bread is actually derived from whole grains. Just because a label says “whole grain” doesn’t mean you’re getting 100% whole grains.

A whole grain food must contain all components of a grain kernel to be considered truly whole. One trick: Watch out for the phrase, “Made with whole grains.” This wording likely means the product only has a small percentage of whole grains.