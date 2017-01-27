High Plains Public Radio

Don't get tricked by "whole grains" claims--not all whole grains are created equal

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Mattie Hagedorn / Wikimedia Commons

Researchers say U.S. adults only get half their recommended amount of daily fiber. That can cause many of us to reach for “whole grain” breads at the grocery store.

But now, as TIME magazine reports, nutritionists are warning consumers to be careful not to get duped. Not all whole grains are created equal.

Many are actually made from refined flour—a pulverized version of whole grains that may lack the nutritional benefits.

The problem is, it can be difficult for shoppers to determine how much of a “whole grain” bread is actually derived from whole grains. Just because a label says “whole grain” doesn’t mean you’re getting 100% whole grains.

A whole grain food must contain all components of a grain kernel to be considered truly whole. One trick: Watch out for the phrase, “Made with whole grains.” This wording likely means the product only has a small percentage of whole grains.

Tags: 
whole grains
wheat

Related Content

Quest to make a whole grain bread kids will eat

By Dec 29, 2013
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media

A new wheat variety may have cracked the code to marry the fluffiness of white bread with whole grain nutrition.

For a long time, American bread makers have been in a bind. Many consumers like the texture and taste of white bread, but want the nutritional benefits of whole grains.

German study finds US harvests likely to shrink due to rising temperatures over the next century

By Angie Haflich Jan 20, 2017

An international study published in the journal, Nature Communications, reports that harvests in the United States are likely to shrink by a between one-fifth to half their current sizes due to rising temperatures over the next century.

Down times in farm country persist, but not yet a ‘crisis’

By Harvest Public Media Jan 17, 2017
Elliot Chapman

Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.

“Prices are low, bins are full, and the dollar is strengthening as we speak and that’s just making the export thing a little more challenging,” says Paul Burgener of Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Wheat market saturation continues on the High Plains

By Jan 16, 2017
NET_EFEKT / Flickr Creative Commons

The High Plains has long been wheat country. And we’re not alone. Wheat is grown on more land than any other crop in the world.

But, as Bloomberg reports, wheat markets have been glutted for a long while now, and many farmers are turning to other crops as a result. Many parts of the world have seen four straight seasons of record harvests.

U.S. wheat farmers losing faith in using futures to hedge risks to crops

By Angie Haflich Dec 27, 2016
Creative Commons

Wheat farmers have historically used grain futures to hedge against low grain prices, but many are losing faith in the tactic.