Don't Miss "The Rocky Horror Show" - Live in Amarillo

Thanks so much to the cast of The Rocky Horror Show from RnR Entertainment for stopping by the High Plains Morning studio today! We had a blast hearing about the production, and thanks for giving us a live, in-studio performance.

For more information about the show and the troupe, read this great article from Chip Chandler at Panhandle PBS.

The show runs at 10:00 p.m. at RR Bar (701 S. Georgia, Amarillo) on 10/31, 11/2, 11/3, & 11/4. For tickets, you can text 806.341.5141 and request reservations.

Here's the full interview: