Drivers who use K-Tag at Kansas tolls now able to use them in Texas

Drivers who use K-Tag transponders to pay tolls in Kansas can now do so in Texas.

At The Topeka Capital-Journal reports, the Kansas Turnpike Authority announced last week that drivers who use the K-Tag can also use their state’s toll transponders in Texas. The K=Tag is already accepted in Oklahoma.

Texas drivers can also use their state’s toll transponders in Kansas.

A press release from the Kansas Turnpike Authority said customers who use multiple transponders to travel in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are asked to move one transponder to prevent double billing issues.

CEO Steve Hewitt said the partnership will help facilitate future compatibility efforts with other states’ toll systems.

This expanded interoperability is due to the creation of the Central States Hub between Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The “hub”, which took more than 18 months to implement, facilitates transaction communication between the different tolling authorities from the three states, the release said.